(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reel: Dredging is Foundational

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Video by Thomas Deaton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    In the words of Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Deputy Commanding General for Civil and Emergency Operations, dredging is "foundational."

    Kelly recently shared an updated vision for a truly national dredging program, moving from fragmented projects to an enterprise approach to maximize every taxpayer dollar and prioritize a simple mandate: "Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork." The measure of our success isn’t the number of contracts we award, but the cubic yards of material we move to keep our ports accessible and our Nation competitive.

    (U.S. Army video by Thomas I. Deaton)

    -----

    Music licensed via MegaTrax

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 15:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1011475
    VIRIN: 260617-A-WK509-1001
    Filename: DOD_111782673
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reel: Dredging is Foundational, by Thomas Deaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Jason Kelly
    Civil Works
    USACE
    dredging
    navigation
    Building Infrastructure Not Paperwork

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video