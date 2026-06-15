Reel: Dredging is Foundational

In the words of Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Deputy Commanding General for Civil and Emergency Operations, dredging is "foundational."
Kelly recently shared an updated vision for a truly national dredging program, moving from fragmented projects to an enterprise approach to maximize every taxpayer dollar and prioritize a simple mandate: "Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork." The measure of our success isn’t the number of contracts we award, but the cubic yards of material we move to keep our ports accessible and our Nation competitive.
(U.S. Army video by Thomas I. Deaton)
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Music licensed via MegaTrax
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 15:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1011475
|VIRIN:
|260617-A-WK509-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111782673
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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