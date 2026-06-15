Reel: Dredging is Foundational

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011475" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In the words of Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Deputy Commanding General for Civil and Emergency Operations, dredging is "foundational."



Kelly recently shared an updated vision for a truly national dredging program, moving from fragmented projects to an enterprise approach to maximize every taxpayer dollar and prioritize a simple mandate: "Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork." The measure of our success isn’t the number of contracts we award, but the cubic yards of material we move to keep our ports accessible and our Nation competitive.



(U.S. Army video by Thomas I. Deaton)



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