Members of the 17th Training Wing celebrate Raider Day, with team-building exercises and sports at Goodfellow Air Force Base, TX.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 15:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011474
|VIRIN:
|260415-F-EP494-6919
|Filename:
|DOD_111782669
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 17th Training Wing Raider Day Apr 15th, 2026 B Roll, by Russ Howard and A1C Maria Mota, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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