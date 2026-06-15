The San Angelo Military Affairs Committee receives a quick immersion into the 17th Training Wing at Goodfellow Air Force Base, TX.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 15:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011463
|VIRIN:
|260421-F-EP494-8030
|Filename:
|DOD_111782610
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, San Angelo Military Affairs Committee Visits Goodfellow Air Force Base Apr 21, 2026 B Roll, by Russ Howard and A1C Maria Mota, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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