(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    San Angelo Military Affairs Committee Visits Goodfellow Air Force Base Apr 21, 2026 B Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Video by Russ Howard and Airman 1st Class Maria Mota

    17th Training Wing

    The San Angelo Military Affairs Committee receives a quick immersion into the 17th Training Wing at Goodfellow Air Force Base, TX.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 15:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011463
    VIRIN: 260421-F-EP494-8030
    Filename: DOD_111782610
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Angelo Military Affairs Committee Visits Goodfellow Air Force Base Apr 21, 2026 B Roll, by Russ Howard and A1C Maria Mota, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    17th Training Wing
    San Angelo Military Affairs Committee

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video