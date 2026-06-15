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    17 Security Forces Squadron Honorary Commander Immersion Apr 9th, 2026 B Roll

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    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Quatasia Carter and Russ Howard

    17th Training Wing

    17th Training Wing Honorary Commanders immersion in the 17th Security Forces Squadron at Goodfellow Air Force Base, TX.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 14:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011454
    VIRIN: 260409-F-EP494-1682
    Filename: DOD_111782485
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

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    This work, 17 Security Forces Squadron Honorary Commander Immersion Apr 9th, 2026 B Roll, by SrA Quatasia Carter and Russ Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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