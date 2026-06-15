17 Security Forces Squadron Honorary Commander Immersion Apr 9th, 2026 B Roll

17th Training Wing Honorary Commanders immersion in the 17th Security Forces Squadron at Goodfellow Air Force Base, TX.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 14:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011454
|VIRIN:
|260409-F-EP494-1682
|Filename:
|DOD_111782485
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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