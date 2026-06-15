The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is actively collaborating with the Space Development Agency (SDA) and the Joint Commercial Operations (JCO) cell to deliver decisive capabilities to the tactical edge. This video highlights how these strategic partnerships integrate cutting-edge research, commercial technology, and military operations to provide real-time space domain awareness, ensuring our warfighters maintain a critical information advantage in any environment.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 15:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011453
|VIRIN:
|260406-F-TV928-7561
|Filename:
|DOD_111782470
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFRL SDA/JCO Space Symposium Video, by Joseph J Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.