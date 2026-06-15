AFRL SDA/JCO Space Symposium Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011453" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is actively collaborating with the Space Development Agency (SDA) and the Joint Commercial Operations (JCO) cell to deliver decisive capabilities to the tactical edge. This video highlights how these strategic partnerships integrate cutting-edge research, commercial technology, and military operations to provide real-time space domain awareness, ensuring our warfighters maintain a critical information advantage in any environment.