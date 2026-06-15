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    AFRL SDA/JCO Space Symposium Video

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    UNITED STATES

    04.06.2026

    Video by Joseph J Jones 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is actively collaborating with the Space Development Agency (SDA) and the Joint Commercial Operations (JCO) cell to deliver decisive capabilities to the tactical edge. This video highlights how these strategic partnerships integrate cutting-edge research, commercial technology, and military operations to provide real-time space domain awareness, ensuring our warfighters maintain a critical information advantage in any environment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 15:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011453
    VIRIN: 260406-F-TV928-7561
    Filename: DOD_111782470
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, AFRL SDA/JCO Space Symposium Video, by Joseph J Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air Force Research Laboratory
    Space Development Agency

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