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    17th Mission Support Group Honorary Commander Immersion Apr 9, 2026 B Roll

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    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Quatasia Carter and Russ Howard

    17th Training Wing

    17th Training Wing Honorary Commanders receive an immersion into the 17th Mission Support Group at Goodfellow Air Force Base, TX.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 14:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011446
    VIRIN: 260409-F-EP494-3472
    Filename: DOD_111782389
    Length: 00:06:00
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 17th Mission Support Group Honorary Commander Immersion Apr 9, 2026 B Roll, by SrA Quatasia Carter and Russ Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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