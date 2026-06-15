Newly selected CMSgt's from the 17th Training Wing are inducted into the highest enlisted rank in the United States Air Force in the April 2026 Chief Induction ceremony at Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo, TX.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 14:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011443
|VIRIN:
|260410-F-EP494-5946
|Filename:
|DOD_111782342
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 17th Training Wing CMSgt Induction Ceremony Apr 10, 2026 B Roll, by Russ Howard and A1C Maria Mota, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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