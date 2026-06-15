Maj Bynum Interview RAFL26

U.S. Air Force Maj. John Bynum, 493rd Fighter Squadron pilot and assistant director of operations, discusses the operational perspective of Ramstein Flag 26 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 17, 2026. RAFL26 is a multinational NATO exercise designed to bolster partner nation interoperability in complex and dynamic operational environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sierra Casteel)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 14:26
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1011442
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-KS548-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111782332
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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