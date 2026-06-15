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    Maj Bynum Interview RAFL26

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    PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FINLAND

    06.16.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Sierra Casteel 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. John Bynum, 493rd Fighter Squadron pilot and assistant director of operations, discusses the operational perspective of Ramstein Flag 26 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 17, 2026. RAFL26 is a multinational NATO exercise designed to bolster partner nation interoperability in complex and dynamic operational environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sierra Casteel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 14:26
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1011442
    VIRIN: 260617-F-KS548-1001
    Filename: DOD_111782332
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FI

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    This work, Maj Bynum Interview RAFL26, by SrA Sierra Casteel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Ramstein Flag 26, NATO, 493rd FGS

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