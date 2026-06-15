100 ARW, 48 FW, French AF participate in formation during RAFL 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011440" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Four U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II’s assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing fly in formation with a French Air Force A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport aircraft ahead of a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, as part of Ramstein Flag 26 over Finland, June 16, 2026. Formation operations during RAFL26 highlight NATO Allies’ ability to integrate aerial refueling and combat aircraft during large-scale air operations training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)