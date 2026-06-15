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    100 ARW, 48 FW, French AF participate in formation during RAFL 26

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    FINLAND

    06.16.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Aidan Martinez Rosiere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Four U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II’s assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing fly in formation with a French Air Force A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport aircraft ahead of a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, as part of Ramstein Flag 26 over Finland, June 16, 2026. Formation operations during RAFL26 highlight NATO Allies’ ability to integrate aerial refueling and combat aircraft during large-scale air operations training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 14:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011440
    VIRIN: 260616-F-IH537-1000
    Filename: DOD_111782296
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: FI

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    TAGS

    nkawtg
    We Are NATO
    Allies & Partners
    NATO
    Ramstein Flag 26
    RAFL 26

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