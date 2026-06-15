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    Angelo State ROTC Career Day April 29, 2026 B Roll

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    SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Video by Russ Howard and Airman 1st Class Maria Mota

    17th Training Wing

    The Reserve Officer Training Corps from Angelo State University in San Angelo, TX, find out more about possible Air Force careers during the Spring 2026 Career Day.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 14:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011439
    VIRIN: 260429-F-EP494-9233
    Filename: DOD_111782292
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Angelo State ROTC Career Day April 29, 2026 B Roll, by Russ Howard and A1C Maria Mota, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Career Day
    ROTC

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