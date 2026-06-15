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    628th Air Base Wing Change of Command

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    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Harris 

    Joint Base Charleston

    In this video, U.S. Air Force Col. K. Michael Shirley II, assumes command of the 628th Air BaseWing and Joint Base Charleston from Col. Jason H. Parker during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 17, 2026. Joint Base Charleston serves as a strategic power projection platform, supporting a total force of more than 132,000 Airmen, Sailors, Soldiers, Marines, Coast Guardsmen, civilians, dependents and retirees. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 14:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011437
    VIRIN: 260617-F-DF736-2001
    Filename: DOD_111782280
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, 628th Air Base Wing Change of Command, by SSgt James Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JBCharleston
    628ABW
    Change of Command

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