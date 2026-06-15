628th Air Base Wing Change of Command

In this video, U.S. Air Force Col. K. Michael Shirley II, assumes command of the 628th Air BaseWing and Joint Base Charleston from Col. Jason H. Parker during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 17, 2026. Joint Base Charleston serves as a strategic power projection platform, supporting a total force of more than 132,000 Airmen, Sailors, Soldiers, Marines, Coast Guardsmen, civilians, dependents and retirees. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 14:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011437
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-DF736-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111782280
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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