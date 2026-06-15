628th Air Base Wing Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011437" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this video, U.S. Air Force Col. K. Michael Shirley II, assumes command of the 628th Air BaseWing and Joint Base Charleston from Col. Jason H. Parker during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 17, 2026. Joint Base Charleston serves as a strategic power projection platform, supporting a total force of more than 132,000 Airmen, Sailors, Soldiers, Marines, Coast Guardsmen, civilians, dependents and retirees. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)