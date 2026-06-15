Norwegian airmen tour 100 ARWs KC-135 during RAFL 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011434" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ulysses Campos, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, and Staff Sgt. Mendè Lahens, 351st ARS boom operator, prepare to give Royal Norwegian air force airmen assigned to the 132nd Air Wing, a tour of a KC-135 Stratotanker during Ramstein Flag 26 at Ørland Air Base, Norway, June 13, 2026. The tour helped build connections between Allied airmen while highlighting the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s role in the NATO-led exercise. (U.S. Air Force b-roll by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)