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    Norwegian airmen tour 100 ARWs KC-135 during RAFL 26

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    BREKSTAD, NORWAY

    06.13.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Aidan Martinez Rosiere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ulysses Campos, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, and Staff Sgt. Mendè Lahens, 351st ARS boom operator, prepare to give Royal Norwegian air force airmen assigned to the 132nd Air Wing, a tour of a KC-135 Stratotanker during Ramstein Flag 26 at Ørland Air Base, Norway, June 13, 2026. The tour helped build connections between Allied airmen while highlighting the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s role in the NATO-led exercise. (U.S. Air Force b-roll by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 14:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011434
    VIRIN: 260613-F-IH537-1000
    Filename: DOD_111782242
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: BREKSTAD, NO

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    This work, Norwegian airmen tour 100 ARWs KC-135 during RAFL 26, by SrA Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    nkawtg
    We Are NATO
    Allies & Partners
    NATO
    Ramstein Flag 26
    RAFL 26

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