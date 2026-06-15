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    U.S. Coast Guard Station Curtis Bay Prepares for Sail250 Maryland

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    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard East   

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Curtis Bay crew members conduct a patrol along Baltimore's Inner Harbor prior to Sail250 Maryland, June 17, 2026. The Coast Guard is the lead federal agency for maritime safety and security during Sail250, responsible for ensuring safe navigation, waterside protection, and the security of participating vessels and spectators. (Video by U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Bokum)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 13:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011429
    VIRIN: 260617-D-G0105-8544
    Filename: DOD_111782162
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

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    TAGS

    USCG
    Baltimore
    Sail250
    Sail250 Maryland and Air Show Baltimore

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