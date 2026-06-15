U.S. Coast Guard Station Curtis Bay Prepares for Sail250 Maryland

U.S. Coast Guard Station Curtis Bay crew members conduct a patrol along Baltimore's Inner Harbor prior to Sail250 Maryland, June 17, 2026. The Coast Guard is the lead federal agency for maritime safety and security during Sail250, responsible for ensuring safe navigation, waterside protection, and the security of participating vessels and spectators. (Video by U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Bokum)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 13:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011429
|VIRIN:
|260617-D-G0105-8544
|Filename:
|DOD_111782162
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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