U.S. Coast Guard Station Curtis Bay Prepares for Sail250 Maryland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011429" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard Station Curtis Bay crew members conduct a patrol along Baltimore's Inner Harbor prior to Sail250 Maryland, June 17, 2026. The Coast Guard is the lead federal agency for maritime safety and security during Sail250, responsible for ensuring safe navigation, waterside protection, and the security of participating vessels and spectators. (Video by U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Bokum)