U.S. Army Financial Management & Comptroller Transformation

Every dollar counts when building the Army of tomorrow.
The Army’s Financial Management & Comptroller (FM&C) Transformation is modernizing our financial systems to be faster, smarter, and fully auditable. Why does it matter? Because efficient, data-driven resource management directly fuels Soldier readiness, modernization, and battlefield success. Listen to Assistant Secretary of the Army FM&C Marc E. Andersen describe this transformation of our financial systems. Read more about this strategic effort here: https://www.army.mil/article/292855/. (U.S. Army video by Army Communication & Outreach Office)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 13:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011419
|VIRIN:
|260617-O-UX271-1182
|Filename:
|DOD_111781919
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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