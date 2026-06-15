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    U.S. Army Financial Management & Comptroller Transformation

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    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Assistant Secretary of the Army (Financial Management & Comptroller)

    Every dollar counts when building the Army of tomorrow.

    The Army’s Financial Management & Comptroller (FM&C) Transformation is modernizing our financial systems to be faster, smarter, and fully auditable. Why does it matter? Because efficient, data-driven resource management directly fuels Soldier readiness, modernization, and battlefield success. Listen to Assistant Secretary of the Army FM&C Marc E. Andersen describe this transformation of our financial systems. Read more about this strategic effort here: https://www.army.mil/article/292855/. (U.S. Army video by Army Communication & Outreach Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 13:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011419
    VIRIN: 260617-O-UX271-1182
    Filename: DOD_111781919
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: US

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    TAGS

    Army Transformation
    FM&C
    Financial Management and Comptroller
    ASA FM&C

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