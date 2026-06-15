U.S. Army Financial Management & Comptroller Transformation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011419" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Every dollar counts when building the Army of tomorrow.



The Army’s Financial Management & Comptroller (FM&C) Transformation is modernizing our financial systems to be faster, smarter, and fully auditable. Why does it matter? Because efficient, data-driven resource management directly fuels Soldier readiness, modernization, and battlefield success. Listen to Assistant Secretary of the Army FM&C Marc E. Andersen describe this transformation of our financial systems. Read more about this strategic effort here: https://www.army.mil/article/292855/. (U.S. Army video by Army Communication & Outreach Office)