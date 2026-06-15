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    New Army officers welcomed to WBAMC during promotion and oath of office ceremony

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    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Video by Amabilia Payen 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    Nineteen new U.S. Army medical officers who were in the rank of second lieutenant were promoted to captain, took their oath of office, and got their first salutes on June 1, inside the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence auditorium. The Graduate Medical Education team of William Beaumont Army Medical Center hosted the ceremony and welcomed the U.S. Army’s newest doctors as they start active-duty service.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 13:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1011416
    VIRIN: 260601-D-DO208-1003
    Filename: DOD_111781895
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO, US

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    William Beaumont Army Medical Center
    Promotion and Ceremony
    GME Program

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