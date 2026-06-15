Nineteen new U.S. Army medical officers who were in the rank of second lieutenant were promoted to captain, took their oath of office, and got their first salutes on June 1, inside the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence auditorium. The Graduate Medical Education team of William Beaumont Army Medical Center hosted the ceremony and welcomed the U.S. Army’s newest doctors as they start active-duty service.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 13:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1011416
|VIRIN:
|260601-D-DO208-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111781895
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, New Army officers welcomed to WBAMC during promotion and oath of office ceremony, by Amabilia Payen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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