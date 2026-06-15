New Army officers welcomed to WBAMC during promotion and oath of office ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011416" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Nineteen new U.S. Army medical officers who were in the rank of second lieutenant were promoted to captain, took their oath of office, and got their first salutes on June 1, inside the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence auditorium. The Graduate Medical Education team of William Beaumont Army Medical Center hosted the ceremony and welcomed the U.S. Army’s newest doctors as they start active-duty service.