NCB 14 Builds Arctic Capability During BALTOPS 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011409" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy Construction Electrician 1st Class Bailey Reynolds and Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Dominic Clark, assigned to Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14, conduct interviews during construction of an Arctic Bee Hut during Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026 in Liepaja, Latvia, June 15, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea.