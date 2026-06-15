(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NCB 14 Builds Arctic Capability During BALTOPS 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LIEPAJA, LATVIA

    06.14.2026

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg  

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    U.S. Navy Construction Electrician 1st Class Bailey Reynolds and Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Dominic Clark, assigned to Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14, conduct interviews during construction of an Arctic Bee Hut during Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026 in Liepaja, Latvia, June 15, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 12:45
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1011409
    VIRIN: 260615-N-XT273-1001
    Filename: DOD_111781846
    Length: 00:08:14
    Location: LIEPAJA, LV

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCB 14 Builds Arctic Capability During BALTOPS 2026, by CPO Justin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BALTOPS2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video