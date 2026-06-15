U.S. Navy Construction Electrician 1st Class Bailey Reynolds and Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Dominic Clark, assigned to Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14, conduct interviews during construction of an Arctic Bee Hut during Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026 in Liepaja, Latvia, June 15, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 12:45
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1011409
|VIRIN:
|260615-N-XT273-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111781846
|Length:
|00:08:14
|Location:
|LIEPAJA, LV
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NCB 14 Builds Arctic Capability During BALTOPS 2026, by CPO Justin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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