U.S. Airmen, Finnish airmen and Royal Navy personnel conduct hot-pit refueling during Ramstein Flag 26 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 16, 2026. Ramstein Flag serves as a testing ground for new operational concepts, ensuring USAFE forces remain agile enough to counter rapid shifts in modern warfare. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Christine Groening)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 12:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011408
|VIRIN:
|260616-F-WZ808-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111781840
|Length:
|00:05:02
|Location:
|PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FI
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 493 FGS conducts hot-pit refueling on Royal Navy aircraft for RAFL26, by TSgt Christine Groening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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