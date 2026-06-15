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    493 FGS conducts hot-pit refueling on Royal Navy aircraft for RAFL26

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    PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FINLAND

    06.15.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Christine Groening 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen, Finnish airmen and Royal Navy personnel conduct hot-pit refueling during Ramstein Flag 26 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 16, 2026. Ramstein Flag serves as a testing ground for new operational concepts, ensuring USAFE forces remain agile enough to counter rapid shifts in modern warfare. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Christine Groening)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 12:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011408
    VIRIN: 260616-F-WZ808-1002
    Filename: DOD_111781840
    Length: 00:05:02
    Location: PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FI

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 493 FGS conducts hot-pit refueling on Royal Navy aircraft for RAFL26, by TSgt Christine Groening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    F-35B Lightning II
    hot-pit refueling
    493rd FGS
    Royal Navy
    Ramstein Flag 26

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