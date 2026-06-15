B-Roll: HQ Bn., 1st MARDIV holds relief, appointment ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011406" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division, hold a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 12, 2026. During the ceremony, Sgt. Maj. Christopher Demosthenous transferred his responsibilities as the battalion senior enlisted leader to Sgt. Maj. Hector A. Rivera. Demosthenous is a native of New York. Rivera is a native of Mexico. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Abigail Gatch and Lance Cpl. Samuel Krause)