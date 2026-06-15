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    B-Roll: HQ Bn., 1st MARDIV holds relief, appointment ceremony

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Abigail Gatch and Lance Cpl. Samuel Krause

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division, hold a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 12, 2026. During the ceremony, Sgt. Maj. Christopher Demosthenous transferred his responsibilities as the battalion senior enlisted leader to Sgt. Maj. Hector A. Rivera. Demosthenous is a native of New York. Rivera is a native of Mexico. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Abigail Gatch and Lance Cpl. Samuel Krause)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 13:28
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1011406
    VIRIN: 260612-M-Z6696-1001
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111781804
    Length: 00:29:23
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: QUEENS/NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US

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    This work, B-Roll: HQ Bn., 1st MARDIV holds relief, appointment ceremony, by LCpl Abigail Gatch and LCpl Samuel Krause, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Blue Diamond
    sergeant major
    1st Marine Division
    Relief and Appointment
    Marines
    USMC

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