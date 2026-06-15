B-Roll: HQ Bn., 1st MARDIV holds relief, appointment ceremony

U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division, hold a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 12, 2026. During the ceremony, Sgt. Maj. Christopher Demosthenous transferred his responsibilities as the battalion senior enlisted leader to Sgt. Maj. Hector A. Rivera. Demosthenous is a native of New York. Rivera is a native of Mexico. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Abigail Gatch and Lance Cpl. Samuel Krause)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 13:28
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1011406
|VIRIN:
|260612-M-Z6696-1001
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_111781804
|Length:
|00:29:23
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|QUEENS/NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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