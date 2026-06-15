Tech. Sgt. Ada Torres, 137th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, greets American citizens in a 4th of July greeting, at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, June 16, 2026. Torres stands in front of one of the 105th Airlift Wing's C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, which displays a New York Yankees emblem on the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 13:34
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1011399
|VIRIN:
|260617-Z-SE585-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111781736
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, July 4th Shout-out Tech. Sgt. Ada Torres, by SSgt Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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