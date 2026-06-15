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    July 4th Shout-out Tech. Sgt. Ada Torres

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    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post 

    105th Airlift Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Ada Torres, 137th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, greets American citizens in a 4th of July greeting, at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, June 16, 2026. Torres stands in front of one of the 105th Airlift Wing's C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, which displays a New York Yankees emblem on the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 13:34
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1011399
    VIRIN: 260617-Z-SE585-1003
    Filename: DOD_111781736
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, July 4th Shout-out Tech. Sgt. Ada Torres, by SSgt Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Independence Day
    July 4th
    MLBYankees
    MLBYesNetwork
    C-17 Globemaster III

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