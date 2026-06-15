Master Sgt. Alan Angevine - YES Network

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011397" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Master Sgt. Alan Angevine greets American citizens and YES Network viewers in a 4th of July greeting, at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, June 16, 2026. Angevine stands in front of one of the 105th Airlift Wing's C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, which displays a New York Yankees emblem on the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)