Master Sgt. Alan Angevine greets American citizens and YES Network viewers in a 4th of July greeting, at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, June 16, 2026. Angevine stands in front of one of the 105th Airlift Wing's C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, which displays a New York Yankees emblem on the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 11:59
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1011397
|VIRIN:
|260616-Z-SE585-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111781627
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Master Sgt. Alan Angevine - YES Network, by SSgt Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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