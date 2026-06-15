This video provides instruction for U.S. Navy Reserve Sailors wishing to update their Civilian Employment Information and their Civilian Skills Information on the Navy Standard Integrated Personnel System. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David C. Warren/Released).
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 11:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011392
|VIRIN:
|260617-N-PX998-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111781512
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Updating Civilian Skills Information on NSIPS, by PO1 David Warren and PO1 Tyra Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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