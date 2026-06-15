Inspection process following capping for 155mm/M795 projectile round production at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 11:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011391
|VIRIN:
|250617-A-YZ466-8432
|PIN:
|06232025
|Filename:
|DOD_111781492
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Inspection process following capping for 155mm/M795 projectile round production at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant., by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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