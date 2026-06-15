DoN Digital Warfighter Symposium East Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011378" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Vice Adm. Heidi Berg, commander of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, Navy Space Command and U.S. 10th Fleet, delivers remarks at the 2026 Department of the Navy (DoN) Digital Warfighting Symposium (DWS) East in Norfolk, Virginia, May 12, 2026. The video emphasizes three key areas: A deep understanding of how we need to operate, modernization of our architecture, and building our warfighters talent and mastery to fight and win. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chris Williamson)