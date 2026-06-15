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    DoN Digital Warfighter Symposium East Video

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    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Chris Williamson          

    U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. 10th Fleet

    Vice Adm. Heidi Berg, commander of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, Navy Space Command and U.S. 10th Fleet, delivers remarks at the 2026 Department of the Navy (DoN) Digital Warfighting Symposium (DWS) East in Norfolk, Virginia, May 12, 2026. The video emphasizes three key areas: A deep understanding of how we need to operate, modernization of our architecture, and building our warfighters talent and mastery to fight and win. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chris Williamson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 10:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011378
    VIRIN: 260610-N-JH293-1202
    Filename: DOD_111781128
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, DoN Digital Warfighter Symposium East Video, by CPO Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    space
    cyber
    warfighting

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