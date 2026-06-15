DoN Digital Warfighter Symposium East Video

Vice Adm. Heidi Berg, commander of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, Navy Space Command and U.S. 10th Fleet, delivers remarks at the 2026 Department of the Navy (DoN) Digital Warfighting Symposium (DWS) East in Norfolk, Virginia, May 12, 2026. The video emphasizes three key areas: A deep understanding of how we need to operate, modernization of our architecture, and building our warfighters talent and mastery to fight and win. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chris Williamson)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 10:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011378
|VIRIN:
|260610-N-JH293-1202
|Filename:
|DOD_111781128
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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