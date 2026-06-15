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    155mm/ M795 projectile paint line at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant.

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    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Video by Dori Whipple 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    155mm/ M795 projectile paint line at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 10:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011377
    VIRIN: 250617-A-YZ466-5679
    PIN: 06222025
    Filename: DOD_111781092
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 155mm/ M795 projectile paint line at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant., by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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