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    Experimental UAS Tech Demonstartion

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    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2026

    Video by Capt. Marcelo Marta 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Sean Davis, commanding general of the Combined Arms Support Command, observes a live demonstration of an experimental unmanned aerial system at Diamondback Airport, Miss., June 14, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Capt. Marcelo Marta)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 10:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011375
    VIRIN: 260614-A-IA193-4076
    Filename: DOD_111781063
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Experimental UAS Tech Demonstartion, by CPT Marcelo Marta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    302nd MPAD
    drone
    large scale combat operations
    Army Reserve
    UAS
    OperationSentinelJustice

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