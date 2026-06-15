U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Sean Davis, commanding general of the Combined Arms Support Command, observes a live demonstration of an experimental unmanned aerial system at Diamondback Airport, Miss., June 14, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Capt. Marcelo Marta)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 10:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011375
|VIRIN:
|260614-A-IA193-4076
|Filename:
|DOD_111781063
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Experimental UAS Tech Demonstartion, by CPT Marcelo Marta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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