1-4 Infantry Live Fire

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, conduct a live fire range in Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 11-16, 2026. 1-4 Infantry serves as the U.S. Army’s premier Opposing Force unit, providing realistic training for U.S. and allied forces at the Hohenfels Training Area. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Collin Mackall)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 09:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011373
|VIRIN:
|260615-A-XV403-1556
|Filename:
|DOD_111781047
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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