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    1-4 Infantry Live Fire

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.14.2026

    Video by Sgt. Collin Mackall 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, conduct a live fire range in Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 11-16, 2026. 1-4 Infantry serves as the U.S. Army’s premier Opposing Force unit, providing realistic training for U.S. and allied forces at the Hohenfels Training Area. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Collin Mackall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 09:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011373
    VIRIN: 260615-A-XV403-1556
    Filename: DOD_111781047
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-4 Infantry Live Fire, by SGT Collin Mackall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    EUCOM
    1-4 Infantry
    JMRC
    OPFOR
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin

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