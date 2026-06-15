Iowa Army Ammunition Plant employee moving 155mm/M795 projectile rounds.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 11:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011372
|VIRIN:
|250617-A-YZ466-5486
|PIN:
|06202025
|Filename:
|DOD_111781037
|Length:
|00:00:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Iowa Army Ammunition Plant employee moving 155mm/M795 projectile rounds., by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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