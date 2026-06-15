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    Iowa Army Ammunition Plant employee moving 155mm/M795 projectile rounds.

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    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Video by Dori Whipple 

    Iowa Army Ammunition Plant

    Iowa Army Ammunition Plant employee moving 155mm/M795 projectile rounds.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 11:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011372
    VIRIN: 250617-A-YZ466-5486
    PIN: 06202025
    Filename: DOD_111781037
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Iowa Army Ammunition Plant employee moving 155mm/M795 projectile rounds., by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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