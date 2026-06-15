Maxwell-Gunter Chapel hosts annual Clergy Day

Local faith leaders participate in Clergy Day at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May XX, 2026. Hosted by the Maxwell-Gunter Chapel Team, the annual event strengthens partnerships between installation chaplains and community clergy members who support the resilience and well-being of Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 09:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1011371
|VIRIN:
|260612-F-UQ930-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111781036
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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