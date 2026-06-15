(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maxwell-Gunter Chapel hosts annual Clergy Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Local faith leaders participate in Clergy Day at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May XX, 2026. Hosted by the Maxwell-Gunter Chapel Team, the annual event strengthens partnerships between installation chaplains and community clergy members who support the resilience and well-being of Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 09:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1011371
    VIRIN: 260612-F-UQ930-1002
    Filename: DOD_111781036
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maxwell-Gunter Chapel hosts annual Clergy Day, by SSgt Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    clergy day
    42d ABW
    River Region
    chaplain
    42d ABW Chapel
    clergyday2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video