Fort Sill's Joint Counter-small UAS University (JCU) provided integrated UAS training for the USMC Reserve 14th Marine Regiment June 8-9, 2026.
Over 600 Marines were at the installation for their annual training requirements. Fort Sill's JCU provided briefs and training opportunities on current drones, techniques, tactics and procedures, and exposed the Marines to drone swarms in an effort to continuously transform and adapt to the modern battlefield.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 09:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011370
|VIRIN:
|260609-O-KP881-6772
|Filename:
|DOD_111781027
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Sill JCU provides integrated UAS training for USMC Reserve's 14th Marine Regiment, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.