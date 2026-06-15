Fort Sill JCU provides integrated UAS training for USMC Reserve's 14th Marine Regiment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011370" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Fort Sill's Joint Counter-small UAS University (JCU) provided integrated UAS training for the USMC Reserve 14th Marine Regiment June 8-9, 2026.

Over 600 Marines were at the installation for their annual training requirements. Fort Sill's JCU provided briefs and training opportunities on current drones, techniques, tactics and procedures, and exposed the Marines to drone swarms in an effort to continuously transform and adapt to the modern battlefield.