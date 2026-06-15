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    Fort Sill JCU provides integrated UAS training for USMC Reserve's 14th Marine Regiment

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    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Fort Sill's Joint Counter-small UAS University (JCU) provided integrated UAS training for the USMC Reserve 14th Marine Regiment June 8-9, 2026.
    Over 600 Marines were at the installation for their annual training requirements. Fort Sill's JCU provided briefs and training opportunities on current drones, techniques, tactics and procedures, and exposed the Marines to drone swarms in an effort to continuously transform and adapt to the modern battlefield.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 09:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011370
    VIRIN: 260609-O-KP881-6772
    Filename: DOD_111781027
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

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    TAGS

    Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems
    Drone Dominance
    JIATF 401

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