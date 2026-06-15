Employees on 155mm production line putting the finishing touches on projectile rounds at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 11:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011368
|VIRIN:
|250617-A-YZ466-1492
|PIN:
|06192025
|Filename:
|DOD_111781001
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Employees on 155mm production line putting the finishing touches on projectile rounds at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant., by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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