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    Employees on 155mm production line putting the finishing touches on projectile rounds at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant.

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    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Video by Dori Whipple 

    Iowa Army Ammunition Plant

    Employees on 155mm production line putting the finishing touches on projectile rounds at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 11:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011368
    VIRIN: 250617-A-YZ466-1492
    PIN: 06192025
    Filename: DOD_111781001
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Employees on 155mm production line putting the finishing touches on projectile rounds at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant., by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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