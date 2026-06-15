Iowa Army Ammunition Plant employee cleaning a pallet of 155mm projectile cases in preparation for load process.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 11:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011364
|VIRIN:
|250617-A-YZ466-4488
|PIN:
|06172026
|Filename:
|DOD_111780959
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Iowa Army Ammunition Plant employee cleaning a pallet of 155mm projectile cases in preparation for load process., by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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