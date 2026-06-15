Iowa Army Ammunition Plant employees moving 155mm projectile cases to begin load, assemble, pack (LAP) process.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 11:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011362
|VIRIN:
|250617-A-YZ466-4777
|PIN:
|6172025
|Filename:
|DOD_111780911
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Iowa Army Ammunition Plant employees moving 155mm projectile cases to begin load, assemble, pack (LAP) process., by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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