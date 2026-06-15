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    Iowa Army Ammunition Plant employees moving 155mm projectile cases to begin load, assemble, pack (LAP) process.

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    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Video by Dori Whipple 

    Iowa Army Ammunition Plant

    Iowa Army Ammunition Plant employees moving 155mm projectile cases to begin load, assemble, pack (LAP) process.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 11:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011362
    VIRIN: 250617-A-YZ466-4777
    PIN: 6172025
    Filename: DOD_111780911
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Iowa Army Ammunition Plant employees moving 155mm projectile cases to begin load, assemble, pack (LAP) process., by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    LAP
    Army Ammunition Plant

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