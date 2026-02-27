SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts a Joint Operation Maneuver

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct Operational Maneuver with Philippine Army soldiers assigned to 5th Infantry Division as part of Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Camp De La Cruz and Lal-lo Airport, Philippines, June 12-13, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jose Nunez)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 09:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011360
|VIRIN:
|260613-A-QQ238-1009
|Filename:
|DOD_111780868
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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