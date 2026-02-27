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    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts a Joint Operation Maneuver

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    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Video by Pfc. Jose Nunez 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct Operational Maneuver with Philippine Army soldiers assigned to 5th Infantry Division as part of Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Camp De La Cruz and Lal-lo Airport, Philippines, June 12-13, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jose Nunez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 09:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011360
    VIRIN: 260613-A-QQ238-1009
    Filename: DOD_111780868
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: US

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    This work, SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts a Joint Operation Maneuver, by PFC Jose Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    U.S. Army, Philippines, SK26, Salaknib, Salaknib 2026, 25th Infantry Division

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