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    Wyverns at Work: 31 CONS

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.15.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Lt. Col. Matthew Markling, 31st Contracting Squadron commander, guides Col. Michael Kingry, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander, through the capabilities of the 31st CONS at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 16, 2026. The “Wyverns at Work” campaign enables the 31st FW command team to engage with Airmen’s experiences and operations across various career fields, strengthening trust and cohesion. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Landon Gunsauls)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 04:29
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1011351
    VIRIN: 260616-F-JJ878-1001
    Filename: DOD_111780657
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

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    This work, Wyverns at Work: 31 CONS, by SrA Landon Gunsauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Aviano AB, 31 CONS, 31 FW, Wyverns at Work

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