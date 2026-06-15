Wyverns at Work: 31 CONS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011351" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lt. Col. Matthew Markling, 31st Contracting Squadron commander, guides Col. Michael Kingry, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander, through the capabilities of the 31st CONS at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 16, 2026. The “Wyverns at Work” campaign enables the 31st FW command team to engage with Airmen’s experiences and operations across various career fields, strengthening trust and cohesion. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Landon Gunsauls)