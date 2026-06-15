Wyverns at Work: 31 CONS

Lt. Col. Matthew Markling, 31st Contracting Squadron commander, guides Col. Michael Kingry, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander, through the capabilities of the 31st CONS at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 16, 2026. The “Wyverns at Work” campaign enables the 31st FW command team to engage with Airmen’s experiences and operations across various career fields, strengthening trust and cohesion. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Landon Gunsauls)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 04:29
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1011351
|VIRIN:
|260616-F-JJ878-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111780657
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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