U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Artillery, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a HIMARS Rapid Infiltration dry fire mission during Salaknib 2026 from Clark Air Base to Lal-Lo Air Strip, Philippines, June 15, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army video by: Spc. Justin Hicks)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 05:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011344
|VIRIN:
|260615-A-PJ082-2052
|Filename:
|DOD_111780345
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts HIRAIN Mission, by SPC Justin Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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