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    Kearsarge Conducts F-35 Flight Operations

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    UNITED STATES

    06.13.2026

    Video by Seaman Jack Stann 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    260613-N-SX503-1002 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 13, 2026) F-35B Lightning II aircraft, assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542, conduct flight deck operations aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) June 13, 2026. Kearsarge is underway conducting Type Commander’s Amphibious Training (TCAT), a military exercise designed to enhance mobility and integration between the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy. The amphibious force is an integrated powerhouse providing sea, land, and air operations, giving geographic combatant commanders a more flexible, and agile force for aggregated or dis-aggregated operations across the globe. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jack Stann)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 08:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011343
    VIRIN: 260613-N-SX503-1002
    PIN: 100010
    Filename: DOD_111780340
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Kearsarge Conducts F-35 Flight Operations, by SN Jack Stann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    TCAT
    Kearsarge (LHD 3)
    F-35B Lightening II

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