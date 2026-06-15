Kearsarge Conducts M18 Live-Fire Exercise

260615-N-UR098-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 15, 2026) Sailors participate in an M18 pistol live-fire exercise aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) June 15, 2026. Kearsarge is underway conducting Type Commander’s Amphibious Training (TCAT), a military exercise designed to enhance mobility and integration between the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy. The amphibious force is an integrated powerhouse providing sea, land, and air operations, giving geographic combatant commanders a more flexible, and agile force for aggregated or dis-aggregated operations across the globe. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sawyer Andrews)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 08:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011340
|VIRIN:
|260615-N-UR098-1001
|PIN:
|100008
|Filename:
|DOD_111780324
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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