LCACs Embark on Kearsarge

ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 12, 2026). Landing craft, air cushions, assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, participates in well deck operations aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), June 12, 2026. Kearsarge is underway conducting Type Commander’s Amphibious Training (TCAT), a military exercise designed to enhance mobility and integration between the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy. The amphibious force is an integrated powerhouse providing sea, land, and air operations, giving geographic combatant commanders a more flexible, agile force for aggregated or dis-aggregated operations across the globe. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chase McDaniel)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 08:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011337
|VIRIN:
|260612-N-EG735-1007
|PIN:
|100005
|Filename:
|DOD_111780231
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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