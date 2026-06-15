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    LCACs Embark on Kearsarge

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    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Chase McDaniel 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 12, 2026). Landing craft, air cushions, assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, participates in well deck operations aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), June 12, 2026. Kearsarge is underway conducting Type Commander’s Amphibious Training (TCAT), a military exercise designed to enhance mobility and integration between the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy. The amphibious force is an integrated powerhouse providing sea, land, and air operations, giving geographic combatant commanders a more flexible, agile force for aggregated or dis-aggregated operations across the globe. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chase McDaniel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 08:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011337
    VIRIN: 260612-N-EG735-1007
    PIN: 100005
    Filename: DOD_111780231
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, LCACs Embark on Kearsarge, by SA Chase McDaniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    LCAC
    TCAT
    Kearsarge (LHD 3)

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