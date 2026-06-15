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    F-35B Lightning II Perform DLG Aboard Kearsarge

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    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Video by Seaman Recruit sawyer andrews 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    260612-N-UR098-3002 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 12, 2026) F-35B Lightning II, assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542, prepares to land on the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), June 12, 2026. Kearsarge is underway conducting Type Commander’s Amphibious Training (TCAT), a military exercise designed to enhance mobility and integration between the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy. The amphibious force is an integrated powerhouse providing sea, land, and air operations, giving geographic combatant commanders a more flexible, and agile force for aggregated or dis-aggregated operations across the globe. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Sawyer Andrews)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 08:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011335
    VIRIN: 260611-N-UR098-3002
    PIN: 100003
    Filename: DOD_111780173
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: US

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    This work, F-35B Lightning II Perform DLG Aboard Kearsarge, by SR sawyer andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    TCAT
    Kearsarge (LHD 3)
    F-35B Lightening II

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