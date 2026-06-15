F-35B Lightning II Perform DLG Aboard Kearsarge

260612-N-UR098-3002 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 12, 2026) F-35B Lightning II, assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542, prepares to land on the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), June 12, 2026. Kearsarge is underway conducting Type Commander’s Amphibious Training (TCAT), a military exercise designed to enhance mobility and integration between the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy. The amphibious force is an integrated powerhouse providing sea, land, and air operations, giving geographic combatant commanders a more flexible, and agile force for aggregated or dis-aggregated operations across the globe. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Sawyer Andrews)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 08:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011335
|VIRIN:
|260611-N-UR098-3002
|PIN:
|100003
|Filename:
|DOD_111780173
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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