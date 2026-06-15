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    HHC, 198th RSG Annual Training Highlight Reel

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    BELLEMONT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas LaRovere 

    198th Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 198th Regional Support Group conduct field training exercises during their annual training period June 4 through 11, 2026 in Camp Navajo near Bellemont, Arizona.
    The exercises included M4A1 carbine and M17 pistol qualifications, team movement and close-quarters combat drills, night vision training, radio communications training, land navigation training, a military biathlon and more. Today’s Arizona National Guard is a combat-proven, battle-tested, agile, flexible, deployable force with the combat experience and a broad range of skills both on the battlefield and in civilian life.
    (U.S. Army National Guard video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas J. LaRovere, released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 21:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011333
    VIRIN: 260612-Z-JQ219-1001
    Filename: DOD_111780158
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: BELLEMONT, ARIZONA, US

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    TAGS

    Arizona
    readiness
    lethality
    AZARNG
    AZDEMA

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