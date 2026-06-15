HHC, 198th RSG Annual Training Highlight Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011333" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 198th Regional Support Group conduct field training exercises during their annual training period June 4 through 11, 2026 in Camp Navajo near Bellemont, Arizona.

The exercises included M4A1 carbine and M17 pistol qualifications, team movement and close-quarters combat drills, night vision training, radio communications training, land navigation training, a military biathlon and more. Today’s Arizona National Guard is a combat-proven, battle-tested, agile, flexible, deployable force with the combat experience and a broad range of skills both on the battlefield and in civilian life.

(U.S. Army National Guard video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas J. LaRovere, released)