U.S. Army Soldiers from the 198th Regional Support Group conduct field training exercises during their annual training period June 4 through 11, 2026 in Camp Navajo near Bellemont, Arizona.
The exercises included M4A1 carbine and M17 pistol qualifications, team movement and close-quarters combat drills, night vision training, radio communications training, land navigation training, a military biathlon and more. Today’s Arizona National Guard is a combat-proven, battle-tested, agile, flexible, deployable force with the combat experience and a broad range of skills both on the battlefield and in civilian life.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas J. LaRovere, released)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 21:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011333
|VIRIN:
|260612-Z-JQ219-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111780158
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|BELLEMONT, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HHC, 198th RSG Annual Training Highlight Reel, by SSG Nicholas LaRovere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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