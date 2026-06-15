(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CH-53K King Stallion Perform DLQs Aboard Kearsarge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Video by Seaman Recruit Andrew Clarke 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    260611-N-DA690-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 11, 2026) CH-53K King Stallion aircraft, assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 461, perform deck landing qualifications on the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), June 11, 2026. Kearsarge is underway conducting Type Commander’s Amphibious Training (TCAT), a military exercise designed to enhance mobility and integration between the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy. The amphibious force is an integrated powerhouse providing sea, land, and air operations, giving geographic combatant commanders a more flexible, agile force for aggregated or dis-aggregated operations across the globe. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Andrew Clarke)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 08:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011332
    VIRIN: 260611-N-DA690-1001
    PIN: 100002
    Filename: DOD_111780081
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CH-53K King Stallion Perform DLQs Aboard Kearsarge, by SR Andrew Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLQ
    CH-53K King Stallion
    TCAT
    Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video