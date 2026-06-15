B-Roll: PALS 26: Senior leaders attend opening day events

Senior leaders from across the Indo-Pacific take part in the opening ceremony and keynote presentations at the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii, June 16, 2026. Bringing together experts and leaders from across the Indo-Pacific, PALS fosters collaboration among allied and partner amphibious and maritime forces to share knowledge and recent operational insights. This year was the 12th iteration of the symposium and hosted senior leaders from 25 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 21:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011331
|VIRIN:
|260616-M-JK065-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111780070
|Length:
|00:05:44
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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