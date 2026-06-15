PALS 26 Introductory Video

U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and senior leaders with a shared interest in the security of the Indo-Pacific region take part in the 12th iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, Honolulu, Hawaii, June 16-18, 2026. Bringing together experts and leaders from across the Indo-Pacific, PALS fosters collaboration among Allied and partner amphibious and maritime forces to share knowledge and recent operational insights. This year hosted senior leaders from 23 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods) (This video contains music from USMC licensed assets from Adobe Stock: "Cinematic Drama Intro" by OtherSound, "Wild Fire" by AudioLion, and "Big Orchestral Finale Full" by Keyframe Audio)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 21:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011329
|VIRIN:
|260519-M-LU642-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111780051
|Length:
|00:03:42
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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