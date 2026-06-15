ACU 4 LCACs Enter the Well Deck of Kearsarge

260609-N-UR098-3001 NORFOLK, Va. (June 9, 2026) Landing craft, air cushions (LCAC), assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, enter the well deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), June 9, 2026. Kearsarge is underway conducting Type Commander’s Amphibious Training (TCAT), a military exercise designed to enhance mobility and integration between the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy. The amphibious force is an integrated powerhouse providing sea, land, and air operations, giving geographic combatant commanders a more flexible, agile force for aggregated or dis-aggregated operations across the globe. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sawyer Andrews)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 08:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011327
|VIRIN:
|260609-N-UR098-3002
|PIN:
|100001
|Filename:
|DOD_111780033
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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