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    ACU 4 LCACs Enter the Well Deck of Kearsarge

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    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Video by Seaman Recruit sawyer andrews 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    260609-N-UR098-3001 NORFOLK, Va. (June 9, 2026) Landing craft, air cushions (LCAC), assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, enter the well deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), June 9, 2026. Kearsarge is underway conducting Type Commander’s Amphibious Training (TCAT), a military exercise designed to enhance mobility and integration between the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy. The amphibious force is an integrated powerhouse providing sea, land, and air operations, giving geographic combatant commanders a more flexible, agile force for aggregated or dis-aggregated operations across the globe. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sawyer Andrews)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 08:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011327
    VIRIN: 260609-N-UR098-3002
    PIN: 100001
    Filename: DOD_111780033
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: US

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    This work, ACU 4 LCACs Enter the Well Deck of Kearsarge, by SR sawyer andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    LCAC
    ACU 4
    TCAT
    Kearsarge (LHD 3)

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