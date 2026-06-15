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    B-Roll: U.S. Marines with 1st CEB host demo range

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Video by Cpl. Ruby Centeno 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, host a demolition range for midshipmen at Range 408 during Fleet Marine Force training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 15, 2026. FMF training is a month-long specialized summer program for midshipmen, where they engage with key elements of the Marine Air- Ground Task Force. Their training includes live-fire ranges, infantry immersion training, land navigation, and exposure to various Military Occupational Specialties. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ruby Centeno)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 19:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011323
    VIRIN: 260615-M-ND041-1001
    Filename: DOD_111779897
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, B-Roll: U.S. Marines with 1st CEB host demo range, by Cpl Ruby Centeno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USMC, 1st Marine Division, C4, 1st CEB, demo range, FMF

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