U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 300th Sustainment Brigade react to contact from opposing forces during Operation Sentinel Justice at Shelby, Mississippi, June 13, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise designed to enhance Soldier and unit readiness, validate capabilities and improve mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Pfc. Angel Briones)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 19:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011317
|VIRIN:
|260615-A-AW412-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111779786
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, OPFOR Attack during Operation Sentinel Justice (BROLL), by PFC Angel Briones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.