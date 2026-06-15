(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OPFOR Attack during Operation Sentinel Justice (BROLL)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Video by Pfc. Angel Briones 

    345th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 300th Sustainment Brigade react to contact from opposing forces during Operation Sentinel Justice at Shelby, Mississippi, June 13, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise designed to enhance Soldier and unit readiness, validate capabilities and improve mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Pfc. Angel Briones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 19:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011317
    VIRIN: 260615-A-AW412-1001
    Filename: DOD_111779786
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OPFOR Attack during Operation Sentinel Justice (BROLL), by PFC Angel Briones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OPFOR
    react to contact
    BRoll Package
    OPFOR Response
    Army Reserve
    OperationSentinelJustice

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video