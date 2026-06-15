Medical Reaction Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011315" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 409th Medical Company Area Support, the 7453rd Medical Operational Readiness Unit, and the 7377th Blood Detachment provide simulated medical care during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 12, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Xavier Chavez)