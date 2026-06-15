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    Medical Reaction Training

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    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Video by Sgt. Xavier Chavez 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 409th Medical Company Area Support, the 7453rd Medical Operational Readiness Unit, and the 7377th Blood Detachment provide simulated medical care during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 12, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Xavier Chavez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 18:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011315
    VIRIN: 260612-A-FE113-3800
    Filename: DOD_111779783
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US

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    This work, Medical Reaction Training, by SGT Xavier Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Camp Shelby
    Readiness
    OSJ
    807th Theater Medical Command
    Operationsentineljustice

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