U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, hold a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 5, 2026. During the ceremony, Col. Jason Armas relinquished command of the regiment to Col. Johnathon Frerichs. Armas is a native of New York and Frerichs is a native of Georgia. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Anita Ramos and Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 18:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011313
|VIRIN:
|260605-M-LQ016-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111779776
|Length:
|00:41:39
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Marines hold change of command ceremony, by Sgt Anita Ramos and LCpl Diego Berumen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.