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    1st Marines hold change of command ceremony

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Video by Sgt. Anita Ramos and Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, hold a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 5, 2026. During the ceremony, Col. Jason Armas relinquished command of the regiment to Col. Johnathon Frerichs. Armas is a native of New York and Frerichs is a native of Georgia. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Anita Ramos and Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 18:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011313
    VIRIN: 260605-M-LQ016-1001
    Filename: DOD_111779776
    Length: 00:41:39
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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    USMC, 1st Marine Division, Ceremony, Change of Command, Blue Diamond, 1st Marine Regiment

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