B-Roll: MARFORPAC hosts Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2026 opening ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011309" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and senior leaders from across the Indo-Pacific region take part in the opening ceremony of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2026, in Honolulu, Hawaii, June 16, 2026. Bringing together experts and leaders from across the Indo-Pacific, PALS fosters collaboration among allied and partner amphibious and maritime forces to share knowledge and recent operational insights. This year was the 12th iteration of the symposium and hosted senior leaders from 25 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Andrew Herwig)(A portion of the video has been blurred for security purposes)