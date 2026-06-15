25th DSB Sling Load Inspector Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011307" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct live Sling Load operations on a UH-60 Black Hawk during a Sling Load Inspector certification course on Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii. This operation is the final stage of the course that certifies Soldiers to inspect and rig vehicles, equipment, and supplies for helicopter transport. With professional instruction provided by the Aerial Delivery and Field Service department, 48 Soldiers are now Sling Load Inspector certified. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Roland)