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    25th DSB Sling Load Inspector Course

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    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2026

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Roland 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct live Sling Load operations on a UH-60 Black Hawk during a Sling Load Inspector certification course on Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii. This operation is the final stage of the course that certifies Soldiers to inspect and rig vehicles, equipment, and supplies for helicopter transport. With professional instruction provided by the Aerial Delivery and Field Service department, 48 Soldiers are now Sling Load Inspector certified. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Roland)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 22:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011307
    VIRIN: 260228-A-GW658-1177
    Filename: DOD_111779693
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HAWAII, US

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    This work, 25th DSB Sling Load Inspector Course, by SGT Brandon Roland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Sling load operations
    Sling Load Inspector Certification Course
    25th DSB
    Airdrop
    25th ID

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